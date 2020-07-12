Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 2,638 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,638 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $240,058.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theodore Alan Huizenga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,611 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $211,491.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 260 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $19,481.80.

On Friday, May 15th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $174,731.00.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $86.26 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.28.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RARE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

