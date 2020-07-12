Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (LON:PEB) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.14), 78,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.14).

Separately, FinnCap began coverage on shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “corporate” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23.

In other news, insider Richard Logan acquired 235,000 shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($28,919.52).

About Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, a software and technology company, develops and supplies automation, channel in a box, and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators worldwide. It provides content management and playout solutions, such as Marina, an enterprise level automation platform for multi-channel delivery applications; Marina Lite, an automation solution; Orca, a software-defined virtualized IP channel solution; Dolphin, a Software-defined integrated channel in a flexible automation environment; and Stingray, a self-contained channel in a box for various channel types.

