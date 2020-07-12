Phillip Charles Walford Sells 200,000 Shares of Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Stock

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,651,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,163,675.64.

Phillip Charles Walford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 800,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$800,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$677,700.00.

MOZ stock opened at C$2.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $392.30 million and a P/E ratio of -78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Marathon Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$2.16.

MOZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

