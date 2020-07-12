Phillip Charles Walford Sells 200,000 Shares of Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Stock

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,651,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,163,675.64.
Phillip Charles Walford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 18th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 800,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$1,208,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 10th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$800,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 16th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$677,700.00.
MOZ stock opened at C$2.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $392.30 million and a P/E ratio of -78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Marathon Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$2.16.
About Marathon Gold
Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.
