Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Acquires $330,250.00 in Stock

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,897,808.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Target N. V. Biotech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $13.33 on Friday. Radius Health Inc has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Radius Health Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth about $7,677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Radius Health by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 336,259 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $3,900,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Radius Health by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 196,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 167,527 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radius Health by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 153,725 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Radius Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Radius Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

