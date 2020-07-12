Mark Wassersug Sells 2,448 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ICE opened at $92.55 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

