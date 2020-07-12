Invesco Ltd. Sells 6,367,644 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,367,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,714,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,023,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,548,000 after acquiring an additional 358,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,586,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,969,000 after acquiring an additional 371,620 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $82,616,000.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $11.45 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

