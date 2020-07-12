Diversified Trust Co Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,715 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 28.5% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,621,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 1,467,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after buying an additional 856,047 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 482.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,667,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after buying an additional 2,209,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 60.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,883,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 712,986 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHLX opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.82. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.29 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 97.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

