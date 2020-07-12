Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $11.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.54. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

