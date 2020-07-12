Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 33.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 16.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

EC stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ecopetrol SA has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol SA will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

