EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in EATON VANCE SHO/COM during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000.

EVG stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

