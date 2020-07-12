IAA (NYSE:IAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAA. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.64.

NYSE IAA opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.50.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IAA will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in IAA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

