AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,537 Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Forterra worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Forterra in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 95.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Forterra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Forterra by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $11.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $735.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.80 and a beta of 2.61. Forterra Inc has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $330.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forterra Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRTA has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

