State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State Street Corp grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $196,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,023,000 after purchasing an additional 160,462 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 265,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

