Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,000 ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 8,330.1% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,941,000 after buying an additional 1,103,744 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,036,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,894,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 410,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 243,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

SPXU opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $43.68.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.