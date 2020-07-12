APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 242,522 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,303 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 242,522 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of People’s United Financial worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 161,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,181,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 64,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of PBCT opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.29.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

