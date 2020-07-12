Whittier Trust Co. Sells 74,123 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,123 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,568,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,953,000 after purchasing an additional 778,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,391 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $76,166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amcor by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,223,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.