Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,711 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.49% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. Cowen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.97. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

