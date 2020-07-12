Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Ellington Financial worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 749.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFC opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 88.98 and a current ratio of 88.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.05. Ellington Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

