Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,456 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.17% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIZD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,931,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

