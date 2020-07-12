Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,212,077 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Olin worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $33,729,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 43.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,269,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Olin by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,186,000 after acquiring an additional 950,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 427.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 491,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 641,226 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 99.6% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 981,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 489,626 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of OLN opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

