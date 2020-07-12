Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 879,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 164,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 51,458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 34,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 505,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 33,163 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $316,000.

BGT opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

