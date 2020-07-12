Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,444 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.53% of Element Solutions worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,411,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2,185.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,491,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Element Solutions stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.88. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

