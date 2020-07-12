Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,233 Shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sohu.com worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sohu.com by 1,409.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 314.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sohu.com by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 27.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $465.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

