6 Meridian Trims Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

6 Meridian lowered its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,966 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 201,786 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Resources Connection by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ RECN opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.22. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

