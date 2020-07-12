AQR Capital Management LLC Has $192,000 Stock Position in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 33,341 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth $779,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSG. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.

Inseego stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Inseego Corp has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inseego Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $68,990.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $294,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,803 shares of company stock worth $363,827. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

