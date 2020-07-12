Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stake Lowered by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,328,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after buying an additional 290,258 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 75.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

UE opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $93.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

