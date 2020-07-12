Canandaigua National Corp Invests $125,000 in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 76,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 182,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.