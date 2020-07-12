DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNP opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

