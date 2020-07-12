Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,053 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.51 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

