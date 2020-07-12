Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,535 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPR stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (?BPR?) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (?BPY?) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

