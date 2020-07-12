Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETH. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 67,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,944,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,074,338.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETH. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $280.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

