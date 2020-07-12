Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 7,308 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 32.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

EFR stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

