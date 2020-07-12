Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 4,100 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,363,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 450,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,038,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,983,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,975,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,482,000 after buying an additional 252,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,344,000 after buying an additional 2,158,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 1,614,086 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

