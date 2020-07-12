AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,964 Shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 314.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 263,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sohu.com by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sohu.com by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

SOHU stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. Sohu.com Ltd – has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $465.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOHU shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

