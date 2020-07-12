Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 21,446 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RQI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the first quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the first quarter valued at about $3,107,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the first quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 82.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 160,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 561,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 122,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.