10,424 Shares in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOHU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 88,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOHU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.88. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

