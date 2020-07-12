Canandaigua National Corp Purchases Shares of 11,582 American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,604,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 309,113 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

NYSE AEO opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

