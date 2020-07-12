Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $274,000 Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 203.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 253,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Element Solutions stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.88. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.