20,505 Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

SGMO opened at $10.69 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.