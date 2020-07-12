Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys New Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $11,912,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

