11,968 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCS. Benchmark began coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steelcase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

