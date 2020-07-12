AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,137 Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHL stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 70.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

