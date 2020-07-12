Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,337 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $9.75 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FULT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

