Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

