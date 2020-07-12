Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 34,948 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,948 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 110,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $9.55 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,025.76. Insiders bought a total of 2,497,106 shares of company stock worth $23,261,056 in the last 90 days.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

