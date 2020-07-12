Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OVV opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

