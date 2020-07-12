Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNCE stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $301.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 97,236.70%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNCE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $116,745.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.