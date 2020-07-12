Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,319 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,170,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,970,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,770,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 664,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 186,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of KALA opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.34. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,578.64% and a negative return on equity of 132.08%. Analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.