Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 12,400 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 119.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of BRT Apartments worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BRT Apartments by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 83,087 shares in the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of BRT opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. BRT Apartments Corp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $174.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.03.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

