Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 120.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,791,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHLB stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $467.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

